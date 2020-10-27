L.L. Bean ‘Bootmobile,’ pop-up shop coming to Watertown Public Square

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(photo: L.L. Bean Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An oversized boot will be making an appearance in the North Country this week.

The outdoor equiptment store, L.L. Bean has announced that their “Bootmobile” and pop-up shop will be setting up shop on Watertown’s Public Square.

The outdoor, limited-time event will feature fall and winter products at a special discount.

Additionally, free wellness classes and other resources will be available at the shop.

Interested participants can visit the shop on October 30 and October 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story