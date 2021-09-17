L.L. Bean ‘Bootmobile,’ pop-up shop returning to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for the return of the “Bean Boot.”

L.L. Bean has announced that its pop-up shop is coming back to Watertown’s Public Square on October 2 and October 3. This shop will feature some of the company’s “most iconic products.”

Customers can shop for jackets, boots, outdoor gear and more. The shop will also feature exclusive discounts and special giveaways.

L.L. Bean first visited Watertown in October 2020 and parked on Public Square. The shop saw hundreds of customers over a two-day period.

The L.L. Bean pop-up shop will be open during the first weekend of October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

