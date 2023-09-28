WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The L.L. Bean Bootmobile pop-up shop will make its return to the north country on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 in Watertown’s Public Square.

The shop will be open both dates from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Some of the brand’s most iconic products will be available at the store. There will also be exclusive discounts and special giveaways during the weekend.

This marks the fourth straight year that the 13-foot high… 20-foot long Bootmobile has visited Watertown.

The travelling boot visited the area in July for the Tibbetts Point 5K. It had a special get-together with the iconic Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, which was known as the Frankmobile for a short time.