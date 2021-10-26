L.L. Bean Bootmobile to visit St. Lawrence, Clarkson universities

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The infamous “Bean Boot” will be making appearances throughout St. Lawrence County this week.

L.L. Bean announced on its Facebook that its “Bootmobile” pop-up shop will be visiting both the St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University campuses starting on Tuesday, October 26.

The “Bootmobile” will make its first stop in Canton at St. Lawrence University. The pop-up shop will be located directly outside the SLU Student Union on Romoda Drive on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next day on October 27, the “Bootmobile” will travel to Clarkson University in Potsdam. The shop will be located on Cheel Lawn in front of the Clarkson University Student Center. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On both days, the shop will include L.L. Bean favorite products tailored for the fall and winter seasons. Shoppers will have opportunities to take photos with the “Bootmobile,” receive special savings, giveaways and a chance to win an L.L. Bean gift card.