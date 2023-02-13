WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lacrosse is back.

After a four-year hiatus, Jefferson Community College has confirmed that its lacrosse program will restart during the 2023-2024 academic year. The program was first put on hold during the spring 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College named Michael Ledoux as its head men’s lacrosse coach. Ledoux previously coached the women’s lacrosse team prior to COVID-19.

He said he’s excited to put his expertise in men’s lacrosse to work.

“It’s really filling a space that’s needed,” Ledoux said. “We’ve had lacrosse at JCC for years, so to be able to bring it back, things are really looking up on both the men’s and women’s side.

Ledoux will be assisted by Chad Parker and Rich Purvis.

Stepping off the field to coach the women’s lacrosse team is Marisa Clark, who played for the Cannoneers for two years and then for Clarkson University. Clark expressed that her knowledge of the college will help strengthen the team.

“As a coach, you know what [the athletes] needs are,” she shared. “How to help them in school and on the team.

The program timing well with the completion of JCC’s new multi-sport facility, which is set to include a turf field. Previously, when grass conditions were bad, lacrosse teams moved practices and games to local schools.

Both Clark and Ledoux agreed that the facility will legitimize the program.

“We’ve never had a turf here,” Clark noted. “It’s been a long time coming and our girls are really going to enjoy being able to play on campus.”

“It’s long overdue,” Ledoux added. “Having a new venue is going to draw athletes from far and wide.”

Director of Athletics Jeffrey Wiley said he’s confident the new facility will help recruitment efforts.

“It’s going to be the pinnacle of our athletics department,” Wiley said. “It’s going to be the stage where hopefully we recruit athletes for all our sports here.”

Jefferson Community College’s new athletics facility is expected to be complete by June 2023. Lacrosse recruitment efforts are ongoing.