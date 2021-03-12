LaFargeville to host candlelight vigil for City of Watertown Firefighter in critical condition

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A candlelight vigil will be held this week for Peyton Morse, the City of Watertown Firefighter who suffered a medical emergency at the New York State Firefighter Academy.

According to a public Facebook post, the vigil will be held in support of Morse and his family, who reside in LaFargeville, New York.

Morse is a LaFargeville fire assistant chief and city of Watertown firefighter. He recently suffered at medical emergency while enrolled in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the State Academy in Montour Falls.

He is currently receiving treatment at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, where he has been since March 3, 2021.

The candlelight vigil for the Morse family will be held at the LaFargeville School and Legion on Sunday, March 14 at 7 a.m. Attendees have been asked to bring a candle.