LaFargeville woman receives free $50K smile makeover

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local North Country resident recently was surprised with the announcement that she was the winner of a free smile makeover.

LaFargeville resident Amber Avery has officially be announced as Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants annual “Second Chance” program recipient. According to Upstate Oral Surgery, the program will award Avery with a free $50 thousand smile makeover, replacing missing and damaged teeth with new custom prosthetics.

The Second Chance program aims to give local North Country residents a chance to share their stories and earn a health restoring makeover.

This year’s recipient Amber Avery, shared that she has suffered from oral health since childhood. Stating that she “wants nothing more but to have her family see her smile with confidence.”

Upstate Oral Surgery shared and excerpt from her application where she stated, “Having the abundant loss of teeth has impacted my self-esteem, but more than anything, it has impacted the way my children see me. They are 3 and 16 months and both poke at my mouth when I sit with them.”

Additionally, one of the Center’s Doctor’s commented on the opportunity.

“Amber has been through a great deal and we are thrilled for her to begin this life-changing journey of health and happiness,” said Dr. Logan Curtis. “It brings us great joy to be able to provide this program to our community for the past two years and give back to someone who is truly in need.”

