WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Flood watches will remain active in the North Country on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has warned that the ongoing excessive rainfall may cause flooding in Jefferson and Lewis counties through Tuesday night.

The NWS said that periods of heavy lake rain and thunderstorms will continue through late Tuesday night from the Lake Ontario shore to the western slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau.

This could impact rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as urban and poor drainage areas.

Residents should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if flooding develops.