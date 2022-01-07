BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The lake effect snow is just beginning to stop falling, however strong bands throughout Thursday and early Friday morning have resulted in heavy accumulations in the North Country.

On Friday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo released its snowfall report from the past 24 hours in the region, detailing reports received from each county.

As of January 7, Watertown and Henderson Harbor, New York were some of the areas with the highest accumulations, receiving 19.6 inches and 18 inches of snow, respectively. These rates were based on reports submitted on Friday morning. By 5:45 a.m., Carthage had also received 9 inches of snow.

Snow reports also came in on Friday from Lewis County. Although receiving much less snow than locations in Jefferson County, Constableville had the highest snowfall rate with 4 inches, Highmarket received 3.8 inches, Lowville had 2.7 inches and Chases Lake had 1.4 inches.

Additional reports were publicized by the National Weather Service on Thursday night, confirming accumulations in additional towns in Jefferson County.

Based on submitted reports from trained spotters, locations in Watertown had received 14.9 inches by 7 p.m. on January 6. Sackets Harbor also had high accumulations, receiving 9 inches by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Reports also confirmed that Natural Bridge had received 7.1 inches by 4:30 p.m., and Fort Drum had received 4.5 inches by 3:30 p.m.

Lake Effect Snow also impacted locations in Western New York. The National Weather Service confirmed snowfall on January 6 in Buffalo, New York marked a record-breaking snowy day, with it being the maximum daily snowfall and the 2nd highest one-day snowfall total for the month of January.

January 6th marked a record breaking snowy day for the city of Buffalo. Not only was the maximum daily snowfall crushed but the day also marked the 2nd highest one day snowfall total for the month of January. More details can be found in the graphic! #nywx #winter pic.twitter.com/FoL0EvkguA — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 7, 2022

The lake effect snow system that has been hitting the North Country first began in the early morning hours on January 6. Snow accumulations then continued throughout Thursday into the nighttime hours and now into Friday, January 7.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for a full list of closures and new alerts.