WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The lake effect snow has arrived in the North Country.

In response to the weather, many local school districts closed early on Thursday morning as lake effect snow had started to accumulate on North Country roads.

This included Jefferson Community College, Belleville Henderson, Carthage, Copenhagen, General Brown, Indian River, Watertown and more.

The storm that is currently hitting the region is expected to bring up to 13 inches of snow in the most persistent snow bands.

In Jefferson County, a lake effect snow warning will remain in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday, January 7, and a lakeshore flood warning through 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6. Lewis County also has a lake effect snow warning until 1 a.m. on January 7.

This lake effect snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Thursday, falling in relatively narrow bands. Wind gusts may also reach 45 miles per hour.

Although traveling is discouraged during severe weather if, on the roads, travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for current closings and delays, weather alerts and up-to-date forecasts.