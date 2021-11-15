Lake effect snow returning to North Country on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s back and here to stay.

North Country residents should be prepared for accumulations of lake effect snow and rain on Monday says the National Weather Service Buffalo.

As stated in a weather update from NWS Buffalo on Monday morning, a northwest flow of colder air will continue to produce lake effect rain and snow throughout the day on Monday and Monday night. This will bring several inches of wet snow to the North Country region.

The greatest totals from this lake effect system will be across the higher terrain east of Lake Ontario, including the Tug Hill Plateau.

Some areas in Southern St. Lawrence County may also see light snow accumulations on Monday, with more expected to hit the county early Tuesday morning.

According to NWS Burlington, two rounds of mountain snow are expected by Tuesday morning, with two inches expected in the Cranberry Lake area and light accumulations around Potsdam.

These weather systems are expected to bring wet and possibly slippery conditions to local roads and highways. Below are tips to ensure safety on the roads this winter:

Slow down! Even if the roads just look wet, they still could be slick

Ensure vehicles are completely clear of ice or snow before starting the trip

Let someone know where you are going and what route you will take

Don’t leave the house without a fully charged mobile phone, car charger and emergency supplies kit

If you begin to skid while driver, remain calm, ease your foot off the gas and turn your wheels in the direction you want the front of the car to go

If you are having trouble seeing due to weather conditions, pull over to the side of the road and stop your car until visibility improves. Turn off your lights and use your parking break when stopped so that another car won’t mistakenly follow your tail/brake lights

If your car gets stuck during a storm, remain in the vehicle and be vesible to rescuers

After a storm hits, stay informed on local closures and road conditions. ABC50 will continue to release updated weather forecasts throughout the winter. Check back daily for updates.