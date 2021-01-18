Lake Effect Snow to hit Jefferson and Lewis County on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lake effect snow is on the way!

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York issued a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson and Lewis Counties. This is added onto the existing winter storm watch issued for the region Monday morning.

According to the NWS, the region can expect heavy lake effect snow from mid-Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning. Heavy snow will fall in narrow bands in both counties.

Total snow accumulations are predicted to range from 6 inches to one foot in the most persistent lake snows. The heaviest accumulations are expected on the Tug Hill Plateau Tuesday afternoon and night.

The National Weather Service stated that these conditions could impact travel and create rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

The lake effect snow warning for Jefferson and Lewis Counties is set to take effect on January 19 at 10 a.m. and expire at 7 a.m. on January 20, 2021.