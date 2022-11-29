WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for more lake effect snow.

Lake effect snow warnings have been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties by National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Heavy lake-effect snow is expected to hit Wednesday night and heavy snow will fall in narrow bands. According to the NWS, snow accumulations could reach 8 to 14 inches in the most persistent lake snows across the Tug Hill Plateau, with 4 to 7 inches to hit the surrounding lower elevations.

The NWS also issued wind advisories for both counties and a lakeshore flood watch for Jefferson County. Wind gusts are expected to gust up to 50 miles per hour, which will produce extensive blowing and drifting snow.

High winds will begin on Tuesday along the northern slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau and from the Black River Valley to Fort Drum.

Winds will continue through Thursday, with the strongest winds being near Lake Ontario. The NWS said that high lake levels and significant wave action may result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate shoreline, especially in bays, inlets, harbors and low-lying areas.

The NWS warned that the combination of high winds and heavy snow could create very difficult travel conditions as visibility may be low at times. This could especially impact the morning commute on Thursday, December 1.

Lake effect snow warnings will take effect in Jefferson and Lewis counties on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and remain active through 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the week for updated weather alerts as well as closings and delays.