Lake effect snow to hit Lewis County on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter weather will move across the Lake Ontario and Erie region on Monday.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued winter weather advisories for several counties along the Great Lakes, including Lewis County.

According to the NWS these advisories were issued as lake effect snow will begin around 10 a.m. on Monday and continue through Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations are expected in affected counties.

Across the Tug Hill and southeast of Lake Erie, three to six inches of snow may accumulate. Four to seven inches are expected southeast of Lake Ontario.

These snowfalls will create slippery road conditions that could impact evening commutes. Weather experts warn that lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Lake effect snow will set up E & SE of both lakes Erie & Ontario today through Tuesday morning with accumulating snows expected. Therefore, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today through Tuesday morning. See the graphic below for more details regarding expected snowfall. pic.twitter.com/7Cdorp11Y8 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 22, 2021

Additional winter weather advisories were issued of Oswego, Onondaga, Northern Cayuga, Wayne, Monroe, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.