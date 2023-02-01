NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A lake effect snow warning is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region.
Heave lake effect snow is expected with accumulations of up to 10 inches. The most snowfall is expected in south-central Jefferson and western Lewis counties.
Heavy snow will fall in narrow bands so drivers should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and low visibility.
A wind chill advisory will go into effect on Thursday and last through Saturday due wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero.
