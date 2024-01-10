WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The north country winter is back in full force.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 10 until 1 a.m. Friday, January 12.

The warning said a possible eight to 16 inches in the most persistent lake effect snow areas in the Eastern Lake Ontario Region. High winds could also be a factor as winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour.

Travel conditions could be treacherous during this lake effect snow event.