JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There has been a lake effect snow warning issued for residents in Jefferson County.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will remain in effect from 10 p.m. on Saturday until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Residents located or traveling through the county during that time should expect heavy lake effect snow, with snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches.

The NWS warned that the weather conditions could make traveling difficult. They also advised residents that the heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands so rapidly changing road conditions should be expected.

Individuals are invited to submit snow reports as well as receive updated weather information through the NWS website or social media.