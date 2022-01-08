LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lake effect snow warning and winter weather advisory has been issued for Lewis, Jefferson, and Oswego Counties.

The lake effect snow will affect the areas from 7 p.m. on Sunday until 1 p.m. on Thursday, and the winter weather advisory will remain in effect from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the lake effect snow will bring total snow accumulations of around two feet. Additionally, winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour will produce blowing and drifting snow.

Residents should expect mixed precipitation while the winter weather advisory is in effect. Individuals should also expect total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch during this time.

The winter weather advisory is also in place for the northern Adirondacks and portions of central and

southern Vermont.

The NWS warned that travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility later Sunday night through Monday evening. They also advised residents that mixed precipitation may result in very slippery roads Sunday.