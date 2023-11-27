The National Weather Service said a Lake Effect Snow Warning will start at 4 p.m. Monday, November 27 for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

The warning is scheduled to last until 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 29. The NWS said there is a possibility of heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet in the most persistent lake snows. However, there could be local amounts up to 30 inches across the Tug Hill plateau.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow for parts of the Eastern Lake Ontario area. However, most snowfall will be south of Watertown and along the Tug Hill.

The wintry weather could make travel very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning or evening commutes.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Monday night through Tuesday, when snow rates over three inches per hour can occur within the heaviest snow bands.