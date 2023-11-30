TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dreams came true in November’s final week for the Snow Ridge Ski Resort.

In 24 hours, a lake effect snowstorm dumped over 30 inches of snow on the Lewis County town of Turin.

“This used to be the trend a while back. And in the last few years, we haven’t seen much early snow,” Snow Ridge General Manager Nick Mir said. “Unfortunately, the seasons seem to have been starting a little later, so we have our fingers crossed that we’re kind of going back to the trend that it used to be here on the Tug Hill.”

But this was the wrong year for early lake effect.

Snow Ridge is still recovering from a massive EF3 tornado that hit last August. This rare storm destroyed all chair lifts and damaged a snow groomer. Damages exceeded $100,000.

The ski resort has worked tirelessly to repair damages and almost had the lifts ready for the first snowstorm.

The T-bar and the “magic carpet” were inspected and cleared to run by November 29, Mir confirmed. However, the resort is going to hold off its official opening.

“Unfortunately, the weather is warming up a little bit and we have some rain in the forecast,” Mir expressed. “Without a base underneath all this new snow, it’s not really realistic to get a groomer on it to process the snow properly. So we’re going to we’re going to keep it closed off for now.”

Snow Ridge’s “Little Mountain” and “Ridge Runner” chairlifts will likely be fixed in the coming weeks. “Little Mountain” will likely be the first as it has an upcoming electrical inspection.

Mir also asked the community to have patience, because it won’t be long before things return to normal.

“If it takes a few weeks for a little more snow to show up or for more snowmaking temperatures, it’s likely that we’ll have Little Mountain and Ridge Runner ready by that time,” Mir said.

Crossing their fingers that Mother Nature will send more flurries their way.