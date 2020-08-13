Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River businesses eligible for funding to mitigate impacts from flooding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program will be awarded over $17 million in funding through New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on August 13 that over 140 businesses and shoreline communities will be assisted with this funding. The awards will help mitigate the impacts from prior flooding events along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, and strengthen for the future.

The grants were awarded to affected businesses in the eight county area that surrounds Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River as part of the Governor’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, which was established in response to devastating flooding along shoreline communities in 2017 and 2019.

“We know that climate change is real and there’s no such thing as a ‘hundred-year flood’ – it’s the new normal and we need to be prepared for anything Mother Nature sends our way,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program is providing critical help to businesses to repair the damage from repeated flooding while strengthening their resiliency efforts as they build back better than before.”

This funding was made available to support resiliency-related capital improvement projects at affected businesses and other eligible organizations, which qualified for reimbursement of up to 50% of project costs, with a maximum award of $200,000.

Examples of eligible projects included:

Elevating and or moving, landward, non-water dependent features such as offices, restrooms, stores, restaurants, parking or boat storage

Raising/relocating fueling facilities

Converting to floating docks or other docks that allow for movement with water levels

Strengthening existing dockage by evaluating and strengthening connection points between dock sections

Retaining and/or creating vegetated buffers along the waterfront

