DETROIT, M.I. (WWTI) — Water levels on Lake Ontario are on the decline.

Recent data has predicted that Lake Ontario water levels are expected to drop six inches by mid-July. This is according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes Water Level Update released on June 17.

Forecasted water levels for June 17 indicated that Lake Ontario fell one inch from its level a month prior while Lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, St. Clair and Erie all rose.

However, Lake Ontario remains to be 17 inches above last’s water levels, while Lakes Michigan-Huron, St. Clair and Erie range from 1 to 4 inches below their levels last year.

Additional forecasts are also predicting that Lake Ontario’s outflow through the St. Lawrence River will continue to be above average through the end of June.

Below is specific data regarding water levels on the Great Lakes as of June 17, 2022:

Lake Ontario Lake Erie Lake St. Clair Lake Michigan-Huron Lake Superior Forecasted water level for

June 17, 2022 (feet) 246.52 573.20 576.02 580.15 602.23 Difference from

May 17, 2022 (inches) -1 +1 -1 -4 0 Difference from long-term June

average (inches +3 +14 +15 +10 +4 Projected net change in levels by

July 17, 2022 (inches) -6 -2 -1 +1 +2 Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

USACE warned that all water levels are still-water surface elevations over the entire lake surface. Water levels at specifc locations may differ substantially due to meterological influences.

Boaters on the Great Lakes, connecting channels and St. Lawrence River are urged to stay informed of current conditions before undertaking any activities affected by changing water levels, as well as utilize navigation charts and refer to current water level readings.