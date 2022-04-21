HENDERSON HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the shores of Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River and other North Country water bodies lie unique communities driven by seasonal tourism.

Despite many challenges in the past few years, the communities have been driven in part by the marine industry, which has proven to thrive.

An example of this is in Henderson Harbor, a small community in the Eastern Lake Ontario region that is home to several marinas, including Harbor’s End Marina.

Vice President of Operations Michael Miller said the marine industry is unique in many ways but is a great opportunity for the local workforce.

“It’s a great field, especially for people that let’s say are in the snowmobile industry too, you know, they can play in the summer and then work in the summer and then play in the winter or vice versa,” Miller shared.

Jobs in the marine industry range greatly. They can include design work, engineering, mechanical work, sales and marketing, crew hands and more. Skill sets also range but can be easily transferred from the automobile industry and those similar.

Specifically, at Harbor’s End, daily tasks may vary depending on the weather conditions and needs each day.

“A typical day here is we also do rental boats, so we get all the rental boats ready and start checking in their customers; the technicians are already working on projects; the grounds crew are usually mowing lawns or picking up and painting and things like that.”

Combined with the jobs it provides, the marine industry also is a major economic driver in the region, according to New York Sea Grant Recreation Specialist Dave White.

“Especially here in the North Country, we are so water-rich, probably 10 miles from everybody that’s watching and listening right now, there’s a job available for them in the marine industry,” White expressed. “Folks within the boating industry up here are a huge provider and a huge driver of the economic engines for these local communities.”

And this industry has only grown in the past few years during the pandemic and is not expected to stop anytime soon.

“We’ve seen our business really spike because of COVID,” Miller explained. “Everybody had to social distance outside. So everybody was in the market for a boat or used their boat a lot more. We’ve seen boat sales, just skyrocket here.”

“I’ve seen boating just grow exponentially in the last few years. I think that’s going to continue to happen because I think the folks that got into boating or came back into boating really enjoyed it,” White added.

“So it really is something that I think we’re going to see grow for at least another two or three years.”