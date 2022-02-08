(WWTI) — Outflows from Lake Ontario are expected to remain high this month.

In a weekly Great Lakes water level update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Ontario outflows through the St. Lawrence River were confirmed to be above average. According to the USACE, these outflows are only going to remain above average throughout the month of February.

As of February 4, Lake Ontario was the only Great Lake with higher water levels compared to the same time in 2021. Over the next month, Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron are expected to continue their seasonal declines, both Lake Ontario is expected to maintain its current level.

However, the USACE said that colder than average conditions in January led to accelerated ice growth on the lakes. At the start of January, the lakes had 2% ice coverage, compared to the end of January when the lakes were 40% covered with ice.

But despite ice over formations on Lake Ontario, its outflow through the St. Lawrence River will be above average in February 2022.

A breakdown of water levels compared to previously recorded rates and predicted changes on the Great Lakes is included in the table below: