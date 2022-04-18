DETROIT, M.I. (WWTI) — Water levels on Lake Ontario are remaining above average.

In a weekly water level update for the Great Lakes on April 15, the United States Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that water levels were below rates logged in 2021 on all lakes except for Lake Ontario.

As of April 15, Lake Ontario was 19 inches above levels logged one year prior. According to USACE, Lake Ontario is continuing to rise as it was also six inches above water levels logged one month before on March 15, 2022.

In the report, USACE said that the basin received between 0.5 and 2,0 inches of precipitation in the last week. This is slightly above average and brought the month-to-date average accumulated precipitation across the Great Lakes to 1.42 inches.

All lakes in the basin were reported to be above their long-term average April levels. By mid-May, water levels on the Great lakes are forecast to rise by three to four inches.

Predictions also indicated that Lake Ontario’s outflow through the St. Lawrence River will be above average in April. Lake Michigan-Huron’s outflow through St. Clair River, Lake St. Clair’s outflow into Detroit and Lake Erie’s outflow into Niagara River will also be above average.

Specified water levels for each Lake are included in the chart below:

Ontario Erie St. Clair Michigan-Huron Superior Forecasted water level for

April 15, 2022 (feet) 246.42 572.77 575.39 579.56 601.12 Difference from March 15, 2022

(inches) +6 +2 +3 +5 +3 Difference from April 15, 2021

(inches) +19 -2 -6 -12 -11 Difference from long-term monthly

April average (inches) +9 +13 +12 +9 -2 Projected change by

May 15, 2022 (inches) +4 +3 +4 +3 +4 Data: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

However, USACE warned that all water levels are still-water surface elevations over the entire lake surface. Levels at specific locations may differ substantially.

Great Lakes, connecting channels and St. Lawrence River users should keep informed of current conditions before undertaking any activities affected by changing water levels.