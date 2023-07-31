NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced, in a press release, additional findings of the Box Tree Moth, an invasive pest.

The Box Tree Moth is a major threat to boxwood plants, which are a valuable portion of the nursery and horticultural industry, previously, the Department had said that Box Tree Moth was found in Niagara County. The new finds have prompted the Department to increase its survey and trapping to include Lake Ontario. The Department is now asking residents to report any additional sightings to assist inspectors to assess impacted areas and reduce the spread of the moth.

Box Tree Moth adult (WWTI/Adobe Stock)

“The additional findings of the Box Tree Moth outside the current quarantine area are concerning to the Department. We want to make sure we minimize the spread of this invasive pest, which can cause extensive damage to boxwood plants, and part of our proactive effort is seeking help from the public. We urge residents to help us combat this pest by looking for Box Tree Moth damage on their plants and reporting it to us right away.” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball

As part of the state’s response efforts, inspectors from the Department plan to visit residential properties, with the landowner’s permission, along Lake Ontario in Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties to place traps for the moth. The Department is also urging homeowners to look for signs of Box Tree Moth infestation on their property and report it on the Department’s website here.

Box Tree Moth chrysalis (WWTI/Adobe Stock)

The Department also has a quarantine in place to manage the spread of Box Tree Moth, which includes Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties, which prohibits the sale and movement of boxwood outside of the quarantine area and requires companies selling boxwood to maintain sales records for inspection by the Department’s Horticultural Inspectors. The Department will revise the quarantine as necessary, depending on the outcome of the continued survey work.

The Department has also been working with the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on the management of Box Tree Moth, with USDA trapping Box Tree Moth at the forefront of the quarantine.

Property owners and managers looking for information on managing Box Tree Moth infestations can contact their local Cornell Cooperative Extension office or visit the NYS Integrated Pest Management website.

Box Tree Moth larvae are very recognizable; they are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots, signs of damage may not appear at the start of an infestation because young larvae hide near twigs and leaves. Signs of a Box Tree Moth feeding on a plant include chewed, cut or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant. Larvae skeletonize the leaves and feed on the bark, causing defoliation and dryness, eventually killing the plant.

Box Tree Moth larva (WWTI/Adobe Stock)

Adult Box Tree Moths generally have white bodies with a brown head and abdomen and white and slightly iridescent wings, with an irregular thick brown border. Some adults have completely brown wings with a small white streak on each forewing. Males and females can show both colorations.

More information on Box Tree Moth is available on the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets website.