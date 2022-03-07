DETROIT, M.I. (WWTI) — Water levels on Lake Ontario are expected to continue to rise throughout the next month.

This is according to a weekly Great Lakes water level update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on March 4, 2022.

The USACE predicted that all lakes, except Lake Superior, are expected to rise by April 4, with Lake Ontario having the most dramatic increase of 9 inches. Lake Ontario’s outflow through the St. Lawrence River is also predicted to be above average in March.

As of March 4, the forecasted water level for Lake Ontario was 245.87 feet. This was ten inches above the long-term monthly average of March and 18 inches above the average water level for March 4, 2021. Between February 4 and March 4, Ontario also rose two inches.

Below is a breakdown of water levels across the Great Lakes basin:

Ontario Erie St. Clair Michigan-Huron Superior Water level on March 4, 2022

(feet) 245.87 572.44 574.87 579.13 600.92 Difference from February 4, 2022

(inches) +2 +1 +5 -1 0 Difference from March 4, 2021

(inches) +18 -3 -13 -17 -11 Difference from long-term

March average (inches) +10 +15 +11 +8 -3 Projected net change by

April 4, 2022 (inches) +9 +5 +7 +1 0 March 4, 2022: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detriot District

According to the USACE, all water levels are still-water surface elevations over the entire lake surface. Levels at specific locations may differ due to meteorological influences.

Great Lakes, connecting channels and St. Lawrence River users are urged to keep informed of current conditions before undertaking any activities affected by changing water levels.