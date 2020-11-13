Lake Ontario to see ‘significant wave action’ over weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The region could see significant wave action on Lake Ontario this weekend.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has announced that a Lakeshore Flood Watch is in effect for both Jefferson and Oswego counties, along Lake Ontario this weekend. The watch was issued early Friday morning and will go into effect Sunday November 15, 2020.

The Lakeshore flood watch was issued as the combination of high lake levels and “significant wave action” could result in flooding. This could particiularly effect bays, inlets, harbors and other low lying areas.

The National Weather Service stated that shoreline erosion is possible with this watch.

According to the NWS, residents on or near the shoreline of the Lake are urged to take action to protect their property.

