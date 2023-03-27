(WWTI) — Water levels are changing on Lake Ontario.

As of March 24, all of the Great Lakes remained above their March long-term average levels, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District.

Specifically, on Lake Ontario, water levels were eight inches above the long-term monthly average for March and four inches above levels in February. Levels on the lake were also six inches belove the average water levels a year ago.

However, USACE predicted that Lake Ontario’s water levels will rise by seven inches by April 24, 2023. Lake Ontario’s outflow through the St. Lawrence River is also projected to be above average for the rest of the month.

Water levels on all of the Great Lakes are broken down in the chart below:

Lake Ontario Lake Erie Lake St. Clair Lakes Michigan-Huron Lake Superior Forecasted water level on March 24, 2023 (feet) 245.73 572.60 575.10 578.84 601.77 Difference from average water level on February 24, 2023 (inches) +4 +5 +3 +1 -1 Difference from average water level on March 24, 2022 (inches) -6 -2 -4 -5 +10 Difference from March long-term monthly average (inches) +8 +17 +14 +4 +7 Projected change by April 24, 2023 (inches) +7 +1 +4 +4 +2 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

All reported water levels are still-surface elevations over the entire lake surface. USACE said that water levels may differ at specific locations due to meteorological influences.

USACE directed Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River users to stay informed on current conditions before undertaking any activities affected by changing water levels.