LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water temperatures across Lake Ontario are expected to remain in the 60s throughout the dry weather this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, western Lake Ontario is 65 degrees Fahrenheit, central Lake Ontario is 68 degrees Fahrenheit and eastern Lake Ontario is 63 degrees Fahrenheit. Northeast winds are expected across both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ranging from 15 to 20 knots and diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. Waves in both lakes are expected to be between two feet and five feet before subsiding to one foot to three feet.

A full outlook of the weather on the water this weekend and the coming week can be found on the National Weather Service website.