Lakeshore flood watch issued for Jefferson, Oswego Counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a lakeshore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego Counties on Saturday.

The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action may cause lakeshore flooding especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low-lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also possible because of these factors.

According to the NWS, the flood warning will be in effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Significant lakeshore flooding will be possible during this time in both Jefferson and Oswego County.

Residents near the shore are encouraged to take action in order to protect their property as well as to listen to local radio and television stations to remain updated on the weather.