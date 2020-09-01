Lance Hale discusses his appreciation for life in the North Country as the father of a child with special needs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lance Hale is well known in the North Country as an integral part of the team at Community Broadcasters. He is also a husband, father and member of a Facebook group called “Children with Special Needs Jefferson County NY.”

Lance speaks in an interview about Hannah, his 14-year-old daughter with oral-facial-digital syndrome type 1. OFD1 is a very rare condition.

Hannah spent 23 days in the NICU after she was born. She was then sent home on hospice and her family was instructed to enjoy the time they had left to spend with her. Hannah was taken off hospice at five months old. She has since conquered various challenges and continues to reach many milestones.

Lance said one of the reasons he and his wife, Molly, love living in the North Country is because of the resources the community has to offer kids like Hannah.

He said social media plays a major importance in keeping families from feeling isolated and allows families to connect with others with similar experiences.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

