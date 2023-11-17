WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Expect lane closures on Watertown’s Public Square for Saturday, November 18.

This will go on from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. due to a tree pruning project in the City of Watertown. In total, the project provides valuable pruning for 55 mature and historic city-owned trees located in various neighborhoods and parks.

Public Square will remain open to traffic, with lane closures limited to the center island’s

eastbound inside turning lane a. nd the middle lane from Washington Street to Franklin

Street.

Traffic approaching Public Square from Arsenal Street will be reduced to one lane, allowing

for eastbound movement from Washington Street to Franklin Street. Right turns onto

Washington Street remain unaffected.

Traffic approaching Public Square from Washington Street will be reduced to one lane from

Stone Street to Public Square, allowing the use of one eastbound lane from Washington

Street to Franklin Street.

Left turns onto Arsenal Street and Court Street remain unaffected Eastbound traffic desiring to travel west can re-enter Public Square’s center turning lane beyond the work zone. Signage, traffic barrels, and cones will be in place to guide traffic flow.