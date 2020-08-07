Large jump in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County: 12 reported yesterday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County yesterday.
There have been 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 13,465 total tests
- 13,248 negative results
- 217 positive results
- 184 individuals recovered
- 82 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 626 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 29 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 3 individual hospitalized
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
