ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York has announced the state’s largest land-based procurement of large-scale renewable energy projects to date.

Out of 22 new projects confirmed by Governor Kathy Hochul, four of them will be completed in the North Country, with three in St. Lawrence County.

This includes a 240-megawatt Solar facility at the Rich Road Solar Energy Center in Canton, a 250-megawatt solar facility at the Fort Covington Solar Farm, a 19.99-megawatt solar facility in Massena and a 60-megawatt solar facility in the town of Dekalb.

According to Gov. Hochul, these projects will add to the state’s “robust pipeline” of large-scale renewable energy projects.

“Today’s investments will put us on a path to making New York a greener place to live while also creating new jobs and spurring economic development,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “These projects will allow us to not just meet but exceed our goal of obtaining 70 percent of our electricity from renewable resources and will further cement New York as a national leader in the fight against climate change.”

In total, the 22 projects will create enough energy to power over 620,000 homes in New York for at least two decades.

New York now has 120 solar, land-based wind and offshore wind projects under development. In total, this will provide 14,200 megawatts of clean power to the grid, powering over 66% of New York’s electricity.

A full list of projects can be found on the New York State website.