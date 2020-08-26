Last chance to visit Will Salisbury Retrospective in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Thousand Islands Art Center celebrates the final days of the Will Salisbury exhibition.

The Center welcomes the North Country community to visit the Will Salisbury Retrospective before its closing date. Salisbury is a sculptor local to the Thousand Islands and is best known for his piece “Three Crows,” located on Route 81 South.

The exhibition will remain open to the public through Saturday August 29, and several pieces remain available for purchase.

