ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, Election Day is just a few days away. While major offices, like Governor or Attorney General are not up for election, several significant positions are. Election officials urge voters to participate and vote.

Kathleen McGrath, the Director of Public Information for the State Board of Elections, explained that early voting will continue until November 5, with Election Day on November 7. Polls will open at 6 A.M. and close at 9 P.M. McGrath explained the Board of Elections isn’t just busy for the few days around Election Day.

“Well there’s definitely a ramping up around election days but it’s a full-time job all year round. There are always things to be done in terms of candidate access to the ballots and preparing for elections and campaign finance so it never ends.” Said McGrath.

Also this week, Melissa DeRosa served as the secretary and top aide to former governor Andrew Cuomo, before both she and he resigned amid multiple scandals. As author and journalist Rebecca Traister explained DeRosa is now sharing her side of events in a memoir titled “What’s Left Unsaid.” Traister shared her opinion that the book points toward a plan for both former officials to return.

“I think there is a very clear and obvious hunger on the part of Andrew Cuomo and Melissa DeRosa to come back to power. I think this book is probably part of their strategy to come back to power, and I think it’s something people should take very seriously.”

