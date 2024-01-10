WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tuesday night’s wind storm in Northern New York has caused a number of postponements and cancellations.

Many north country schools have used a weather day and decided not have classes. However, other places have closed up shop for the day.

Watertown’s Citibus service has suspended service for the start of the day due to not being able to access some of the side roads and a number of the city’s street lights not functioning. Citibus will give an update when service is restarted.

UPDATE: Citibus Service in Watertown was restarted at 11:40 a.m. However, there may be some changes to the schedule due to clearing debris from certain roads.

A pair of medical facilities are closed for the day as the Copenhagen Health Center is closed due to not having power. Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Urgent Care at 80 East Main Street in Canton is currently without power, and is closed until further notice.

UPDATE: The urgent care in Canton has reopened as of 1 p.m. after power was restored.

ACR Health Services in Watertown, Center for Sight in Watertown and Ogdensburg, East Coast Audiology in Evans Mills and Watertown, Limerick Veterinary Clinic, Pivot and other health locations are closed for the day.

As of this writing, nearly 70,000 National Grid customers are without power. Here’s a map of the current power outages.