DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a year of fundraising ground officially broke on June 12 for the Last Station project located on East Kirby Street in Dexter.

The goal of the project is to remember and honor the history of volunteer firefighting in the town which was made possible by the combined efforts of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department and the Dexter Historical Society. The project campaign was launched in 2021 and since then has received over $59,000 in donations from community members and other organizations.

A layout of how the completed project will look was at the groundbreaking, showing the new wood-framed accessory building constructed next to the current Dexter Historical Society building which was formerly the First Universalist Church of Dexter. The design engineer of the project Duff Kitto, who is donating his time and efforts to the project was also at the event. Gerry Kostya is the chairperson for the project and explained how the new building will preserve local history.

“The main purpose of the building is to house the 1865 Rumsey hand pumper that we have, and the 1929 Brockway that’s behind me,” Kostya said. “This will keep these two pieces of fire equipment safe and in the village. It’s really important to know that there’s a lot of space being developed in this building for the historical society itself.”

Phase one of the project focuses on relocating the storm drain line and installing a handicap lift into the existing building so it is more accessible. Bill Bolton was also at the groundbreaking ceremony. He wore many hats in the Dexter community over the years, including serving on the village board, as the fire commissioner, local historian, and more. Bolton highlighted the importance of keeping the town’s rich history alive.

“Preserving the past is very important,” Bolton said. “An awful lot has happened over close to 150 years, and there’s a very dedicated group, always has been in the fire department and I’m proud I was a part of it.”

Kostya also mentioned how it’s important to honor those who have volunteered their time towards keeping the community safe, as well as those who continue to contribute their efforts to the department.

“The men and ladies that show up to a fire call, you know, they’re volunteering their time,” Kostya said. “Nowadays it takes a lot of training, a tremendous amount of training to be able to participate as a volunteer firefighter. There’s a lot of history here in the village.”

The groundbreaking also served as a fundraising event so that the project can quickly begin phase two which is the construction of the main building. Kostya said they are hoping to have the project completed by the end of 2023, but are in need of more donations so that construction can begin.

The fundraising goal for the project is to reach $100,000 in donations. More information on the project and how to get involved can be found on the department’s website.