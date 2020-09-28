Late session classes to begin at end of October at Jefferson Community College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community is reminding the community of their late session course offerings that are scheduled to begin next month.
JCC announced that registration is now open for the late session courses. The classes will be strictly remote and run from October 26, 2020 to December 16, 2020.
Jefferson Community College currently has 73 courses listed for the late fall session. All classes are credit-bearing.
Additionally, JCC stated that laptop loans are available to students in need, as well as Lenovo laptops at a reduced price.
