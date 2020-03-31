Latest COVID-19 stats for Lewis County: 2 confirmed in isolation, 24 individuals in quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 28.
Per New York State Department of Health and CDC guidelines, individuals who have been in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 will be placed in quarantine and monitored for symptoms. A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be placed in isolation.
To date, Lewis County Public Health is reporting the following statistics for COVID-19 in Lewis County:
- 2 confirmed cases in isolation
- 24 individuals under quarantine
- 85 individuals tested
- 65 negative results
- 18 pending results
Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing their hands.
