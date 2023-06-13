SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Laurie Renzi Gadsden Award have been named.

2023 Sackets Harbor Central School class valedictorian, Adelyne Jareo and academic leader Eric Gayne, were each awarded a $500 scholarship during Monday’s High School Awards night. Adelyne Jareo plans to study history and political science and will attend the University of Rochester this fall. Eric Gayne plans to study biomedical sciences and will attend the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Mo., this fall.

left: Joyce Renzi, Adelyne Jareo, Eric Gayne, Dr. Eugene Renzi and Phil Gadsden. (WWTI/Kenneth Eysaman)

The Laurie Renzi Gadsden Award was established at the Community Foundation in 2022 in Renzi’s memory to honor her life and perpetuate her legacy of kindness and positivity. Renzi passed away in August 2021, the award is given by Gabriel Renzi and Dr. Eugene and Joyce Renzi and family.

“This fund will forever be a reminder of the importance and power of the human spirit for the betterment of our community and the world,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director said. “We are honored to be asked by the Renzi family to partner on this very meaningful and enduring tribute. It is such a wonderful and fitting way to remember Laurie by continuing to uplift and encourage others as she did.”

Renzi was a guidance counselor at several school districts in Central New York over a 23-year career in public education. In honor of Renzi, the award is presented annually to a student, teacher or staff member of Sackets Harbor Central School or a Jefferson County community member. Recipients should demonstrate enthusiasm for cultivating good citizenship and civic responsibility, engagement and service. Inspiring others to do what they can to be good role models and live in ways that support others, celebrate community and promote positive behaviors.