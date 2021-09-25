Law enforcement search and seize from Central Square vape shops

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple law enforcement departments worked together to search and seize from local vape shops on September 24.

According to a press release from New York State Police, their officer teamed up with Central Square Police, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to execute a search warrant at Lake Smoke and Vape Shop and E-Shop Cape Shop in Central Square on Friday.

As a result of the search, the law enforcement involved seized over 9,500 individual packages of flavored vape, and arrested 22-year-old Galal Fawozi Abdo A. Murshed from Utica for one count of unlawfully dealing with a child.

The investigation is ongoing.