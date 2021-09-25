Law enforcement search and seize from Central Square vape shops

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple law enforcement departments worked together to search and seize from local vape shops on September 24.
According to a press release from New York State Police, their officer teamed up with Central Square Police, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to execute a search warrant at Lake Smoke and Vape Shop and E-Shop Cape Shop in Central Square on Friday.
As a result of the search, the law enforcement involved seized over 9,500 individual packages of flavored vape, and arrested 22-year-old Galal Fawozi Abdo A. Murshed from Utica for one count of unlawfully dealing with a child.
The investigation is ongoing.