Lawmakers push for Watertown Navy Veteran to receive Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The next Medal of Honor recipient might be one with ties to the North Country.

Local lawmakers and representatives from across the country are advocating for Lieutenant Commander Lance Massey to receive the Medal of Honor. Massey was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was born in Syracuse in 1909, but was raised in Watertown.

Massey is known for his leadership in the Battle of Midway, which was a major naval battle in the Pacific Theater in World War II, six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. During this battle, Massey led a torpedo squadron against the Japanese, which is considered the most “critical” U.S, naval victory in the Pacific Theater. Massey died in this battle.

Before enlisting in the Navy, Massey attended two years of high school in Watertown, which he later continued in Maryland. He was sixteen-years-old when he entered the U.S. Naval Academy.

Massey graduated from the Naval Academy in 1930 and was commissioned as an Ensign, initially assigned to the battleship USS Texas. He continued to advance in his naval career, moving across the country with his family prior to World War II.

In January of 1942, he was appointed Lieutenant Commander. During World War II is participated in several major events, which included the Battle of Midway. Others included the action against Japanese surface vessels at Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands and his assistance in escorting the USS Hornet for General Doolittle’s famous bombing raid on Tokyo.

He was the only child of Walter Griffith Massey and Florence Lance Massey. Additionally, his great, great grandfathers is noted as one of the founders of Watertown.

To commend these actions, four representatives of the United States Congress issued a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. The letter was sent from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, Dusty Johnson, D-CA and Steve Womack, R-AR.

The letter also urged Secretary Del Toro to award the Medal of Honor to Lieutenant Commanders Eugene Lindsey and John Charles Waldron. The letter reads: