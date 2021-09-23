Lawmakers rally for North Country dairy farmers after Horizon Organic terminates contracts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Lawmakers in the Northeast are rallying for local organic dairy farmers.

Members of the U.S. Senate and Congress have sent a letter to United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, requesting support for small- and mid-sized organic dairy farmers.

According to the lawmakers, this is after Horizon Organic announced plans to terminate contracts with 89 farmers in Vermont, Maine, New York and New Hampshire by August 2022. The lawmakers said this will leave these farmers without buyers.

“In addition to restoring and preserving the integrity of the organic seal, we respectfully request that you use any tools at your disposal and work quickly to support the farmers affected by Danone’s decision and work with stakeholders to expand market channels for their products,” Lawmakers wrote in the letter to the USDA. “This includes targeted and increased support through USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers program, targeted investments in processing capacity and transportation efficiencies for businesses that can contract with these farmers, as well as temporary price supports to allow these farmers to transition to new markets.”

In the letter, lawmakers requested Secretary Vilsack to “close loopholes” that disadvantage dairy farmers. This includes the rules that govern how livestock are transitioned to organic. The letter additional asks the USDA to strengthen enforcement of organic dairy regulations and support the farmers who face contract termination.

The full letter led by Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT can be read below: