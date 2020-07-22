Lawsuit filed challenging the EPA’s rule restricting states’ Clean Water Act oversight

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Attorney General James joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule restricting state authority of the Clean Water Act.

According to James, the coalition challenging the rule represents a substantial portion of the United States, including the Great Lakes.

The Clean Water Act reflects the federal government’s policy to “recognize, preserve, and protect the primary responsibilities and rights of states to prevent, reduce, and eliminate pollution” of waters within our borders.

Section 401 of the Clean Water Act provides states with broad authority to ensure that federally permitted projects do not harm water quality in their states.

In April 2019, the EPA issued a final rule altering water quality certification regulations, and restricted state authority under the Clean Water Act.

On July 13, 2020, the EPA issued a final rule that will impair states’ ability to review project proposals for water quality impacts and make it more difficult to ensure protection over waters and wetlands

“This rule is another example of the Trump administration’s relentless attack on our nation’s public health and environmental safeguards,” said Attorney General James. “By illegally infringing on states’ rights to protect their own waters, this rule jeopardizes the health, recreation, and livelihoods that clean water sustains for so many New Yorkers.

