Lawsuit filed to stop the slowing of U.S. Postal Service

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in order to maintain USPS operations in preparation for the November presidential election.

Attorney General James filed the lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the USPS, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The August 25 lawsuit argues that recent changes to the USPS have delayed mail delivery nationwide.

According to James, the suit was filed following Postmaster General’s plan to scale back operations; significantly undermining the USPS’s ability to handle mail-in ballots this November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuts to operations included removing mailboxes and mail sorting machines, curtailing overtime for USPS staff, prohibiting late and extra trips, and creating confusion regarding what election mail standards the USPS will follow prior to the November general election.

The coalition asks the court to eliminate all changes made by the USPS and halt the USPS from implementing any further changes.

“This USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic,” said Attorney General James. “Yet, this time, these authoritarian actions are not only jeopardizing our democracy and fundamental right to vote, but the immediate health and financial well-being of Americans across the nation. We will do everything in our power to stop the president’s power grab and ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot come November.”

Joining Attorney General James in filing today’s lawsuit are the attorneys general of Hawaii and New Jersey, as well as the city of New York, NY and the city and county of San Francisco, CA.

