CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit regarding an alleged sexual assault.

On Wednesday, April 5, Wigdor LLP, a law firm in New York City, filed a lawsuit against St. Lawrence University regarding an alleged sexual assault involving two of the university’s employees in April 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that the petitioner, an employee of the university, told St. Lawrence University officials that they were sexually assaulted by another employee of the university. The lead attorney claims the university has not investigated the incident and the involved party continues to be employed by the university.

Wigdor LLP released the following statement in a press release regarding the lawsuit:

“No female employee should be forced to work for an employer who fails to protect her from sexual violence. We look forward to holding St. Lawrence responsible for its failure to protect our client from her horrific experience and its ongoing refusal to comply with the law and attempt to right this wrong.” Wigdor LLP

St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris responded to the lawsuit on Thursday and issued the following statement to news media, along with a separate statement sent to the campus community.

The University has a process for investigating misconduct allegations and retained an experienced independent investigator. The University respects the right of all parties to receive due process and provided support when the faculty member notified us of the allegations. Additionally, the University has a rigorous pre-employment referencing and background check process. The University believes there are substantial defenses to this complaint and will respond in court. St. Lawrence University is committed to a campus environment free from sexual misconduct. All reports are met with care and concern and the University follows its process. Sexual misconduct of any kind is unacceptable. Kathryn A. Morris, President, St. Lawrence University

According to the Canton Police Department, no criminal charges have been filed in relation to the case, but an active investigation is underway.

ABC50 has also reached out to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and is awaiting a response.