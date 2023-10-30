LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Health System earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Critical Access Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continued compliance with its performance standards, reflecting LCHS’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“We are pleased to achieve re-accreditation from The Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission, — Our entire team works together to improve the quality of care for our patients and live by our mission of helping the residents of Lewis County and surrounding communities achieve their highest level of health and wellness.” Gerald R. Cayer, Chief Executive Officer at Lewis County Health System

The LCHS was the subject of a rigorous and unannounced on-site review in June. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission examiners assessed compliance with hospital standards for critical access covering several areas, including:

Emergency management;

The environment of care;

Infection prevention and control;

Leadership;

Medication management; and

The rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s guidelines are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They draw on scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The inspectors also carried out on-site observations and interviews.

“Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Lewis County Health System for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity, and compassion for all patients.” Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission

