WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation’s LEAD Council will award $6,738 through its Holiday Giving Fund to three programs that make the holidays special for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence County residents.

The advisory committee of young professionals established the LEAD Holiday Giving Fund at the Community Foundation in 2020 to help brighten the season for tri-county residents in need. Between generous gifts to the fund and a matching commitment from the Community Foundation, three nonprofits that manage holiday programs will each receive $2,246 in support to strengthen their efforts.

These programs include:

Christmas Crusade for Kids — Led by Tunes 92.5/104.5 FM Intrepid Broadcasting, Watertown, this initiative provides holiday gifts to children and families across Northern New York. The effort is a collaboration with the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, Watertown Urban Mission, the Salvation Army Watertown Corps, Catholic Charities, and Toys for Tots.

Potsdam Holiday Fund — This nonprofit provides annual support to St. Lawrence County individuals and families in need with gifts, food baskets, and winter clothing. Funding from this matching challenge will strengthen the organization’s voucher program this year.

Christmas Sharing Holiday Assistance — This program of the Lowville Food Pantry distributes gifts, toys, food boxes, and more to children, families, and seniors in need across Lewis County. A portion of the award to the Lowville Christmas Sharing Program will help the food pantry purchase traditional boxes of cereal for families in need, an item that had been in short supply. Council members purchased and distributed more than 200 boxes of cereal last weekend with US Foods also providing a cereal donation curated by LEAD members.

As essential needs across the region evolve, LEAD members continue to prioritize additional support to help vulnerable individuals, children, and families through these well-established initiatives.

We look forward to this event every year. It’s a unique opportunity to support Christmas Crusade for Kids, the Potsdam Holiday Fund, and the Lowville Christmas Sharing Program that make the holidays much more special for our neighbors in need. The Challenge is truly a complement to the meaningful work these organizations do each day. LEAD Council Chair Anna Platz

The Community Foundation’s LEAD Council is comprised of 13 young professionals who live and work in Northern New York. LEAD was created to engage and empower the next generation of community leaders in meaningful and strategic work in collaboration with the Northern New York Community Foundation.